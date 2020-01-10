Rose Namajunas vs Jessica Andrade rematch reportedly set for UFC 249 [UFC News]

Soumik Datta FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News Published Jan 10, 2020

Jan 10, 2020 IST SHARE

Jessica Andrade vs Rose Namajunas I

According to a recent claim from ESPN's Ariel Helwani, the Ultimate Fighting Championship is reportedly close to finalizing a rematch between former UFC Strawweight Champion Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade for the upcoming UFC 249 pay-per-view on the 19th of April.

Ariel Helwani tweeted the following, claiming that sources have reported that the rematch between the Strawweight pair is almost confirmed for April 18.

Rose Namajunas vs. Jessica Andrade 2 is close to being finalized for UFC 249 on April 18 in Brooklyn, according to multiple sources. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 9, 2020

Rose Namajunas vs Jessica Andrade I

In the main event of UFC 237, Rose Namajunas was on course to mark her second UFC Strawweight Title defense on 11th May, 2019. Namajunas, who had initially won the title by defeating Joanna Jedrzejczyk, would step into the challenger Jessica Andrade's territory is Brazil, in what was also the former's first fight outside the United States.

Having dominated the Brazilian throughout round one and also at the beginning of the second round, Namajunas would go on to lose the bout after she was dropped on to the mat via a slam that resulted in her being knocked out and losing the Strawweight Title to Andrade.

Namajunas vs Andrade II set for UFC 249

With Weili Zhang set to defend the UFC Strawweight Championship at UFC 248 against Joanna Jedrzejczyk, two former UFC Strawweight Champions will get to settle their beef in the following UFC pay-per-view, as Jessica Andrade will be stepping back into the Octagon against the returning Rose Namajunas.