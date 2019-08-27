UFC News Roundup: Dustin Poirier confident ahead of Khabib fight, Michael Johnson and Darren Till set for Octagon returns (27th August 2019)

Darren Till is back!

Welcome to another edition of UFC News Roundup. Ahead of this weekend's UFC Fight Night 157 in China, let's take a look at all the major news from the world of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

On today's report of UFC News Roundup, we'll focus on the reports surrounding UFC 242, CB Dolloway, the Octagon returns of Michael Johnson and Darren Till, among other major topics.

All that and more in the 27th August 2019 edition of the UFC Rumor Roundup.

#3 CB Dollaway suspended for two years

Dollaway is suspended till 2020

UFC Light Heavyweight veteran CB Dollaway has been suspended by USADA for two years after the 36-year-old fighter was tested positive for multiple banned substances. On Monday, UFC officials announced that Dollaway had violated the UFC's anti-doping policy. The following statement was released by USADA:

“Dollaway, 35, tested positive for anastrozole, growth hormone releasing peptide 2 (GHRP-2 or pralmorelin), a metabolite of GHRP-2, and GHRP-6 as the result of an out-of-competition urine sample he provided on December 19, 2018. Anastrozole is a Specified Substance in the class of Hormone and Metabolic Modulators, while GHRP-2 and GHRP-6 are Specified Substances in the class of Peptide Hormones, Growth Factors, Related Substances and Mimetics. Dollaway also tested positive for clomiphene in an out-of-competition urine sample collected on February 9, 2019.”

Dollaway made his UFC debut at UFC Fight Night: Silva vs Irvin against Jesse Taylor. On the back off a loss in the finale of The Ultimate Finale, Dollaway put on a clinical performance upon his UFC debut, defeating Taylor via the Peruvian necktie submission. Dollaway last competed in the UFC back at UFC Fight Night 136 when he lost to Khalid Murtazaliev via second round TKO.

With Dollaway's suspension in place, the Light Heavyweight veteran won't be eligible to fight in the Octagon till December 13, 2020.

