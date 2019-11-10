UFC News: Rustam Khabilov reflects on his vital win over Sergey Khandozhko in Moscow

Rustam Khabilov (left) following his win in Moscow

At tonight's UFC Fight Night 163 event in Moscow, Russian fighter Rustam Khabilov secured a vital win over Sergey Khandozhko via unanimous decision in a highly exciting welterweight bout between the pair.

Following the win, Khabilov further revealed his goals and reflected on his performance in the Octagon in front of his native crowd in Russia.

Rustam Khabilov's past outings in the UFC

Prior to his fight against Sergey Khandozhko tonight, Rustam Khabilov suffered a loss to Carlos Diego Ferreira at UFC Fight Night 145 in a fight that ended in a split decision in favor of the latter. Heading into his fight against Ferreira, Khabilov had compiled a big winning streak in the UFC, as he finished off the likes of Kajan Johnson, Desmond Green, and Jason Saggo in his three Octagon outings prior to the Ferreira loss.

Having signed a deal with the UFC in 2012, Khabilov also holds a vital win over the current and inaugural BMF Champion, Jorge Masvidal, whom he defeated at UFC: Fight for the Troops 3 back in 2013. The Russian fighter has also shared the Octagon against the likes of Benson Henderson and Norman Parke throughout his UFC career, as well.

Rustam Khabilov reflects on his win UFC Moscow win

Having defeated Sergey Khandozhko via split decision in Moscow, Russia, it seems like Rustam Khabilov is finally getting back on track in the UFC, following a major loss to Carlos Diego Ferreira in his last Octagon outing.

As noted, in a post-fight interview, Khabilov claimed to pretty happy with his performance in Moscow and despite having no idea about who his next opponent in the Octagon is going to be, 'Tiger' does know for a fact that he has to gain a foothold in his weight division and keep up with the work he has been putting in.

"I’m pretty happy with my performance. I don’t really know who my next opponent can be, but I know that I have to gain a foothold in my weight division and work further." - @RustamTheTiger Khabilov after his #UFCMoscow victory.



What's next for Rustam Khabilov?

From here on, it remains to be seen what's next for Rustam Khabilov in the UFC Welterweight Division and which fight the promotion has in store for him next.