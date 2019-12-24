UFC News: Santiago Ponzinibbio removed from the official Welterweight rankings

Argentine fighter Santiago Ponzinibbio has been inactive from Octagon competition for a while. As a result, UFC officials have now decided to remove the 33-year-old from the official Welterweight divisional rankings.

Santiago Ponzinibbio's last fight in the UFC

Ponzinnibio last competed in the UFC way back in November of 2018 at UFC Fight Night 140 when 'Gente Boa' faced Neil Magny and defeated the latter via first-round knockout in order to earn a win that also saw him receive the Performance of Night award.

In 2019, Ponzinibbio was set to face former UFC Welterweight Champion Robbie Lawler at UFC 245. However, on October 12, it was revealed that the former had to pull out of the scheduled fight due to a staph infection.

Welterweight sensation Ponzinibbio has been removed from the official UFC Welterweight rankings due to his inactivity inside the Octagon, having last competed for the promotion more than a year ago.

He is still under contract with the UFC and I'm told his removal from the rankings is due to inactivity. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) December 22, 2019

Having made his promotional debut in 2013, Ponzinibbio has compiled a record of 9-2 in the UFC and has won his last seven fights in the Octagon, including victories over the likes of Gunnar Nelson, Mike Perry and Neil Magny.

The Argentine fighter has been struggling various injuries and illness, due to which he has now been removed from the rankings of an incredibly stacked UFC Welterweight Division.