"Dom, you need to learn from the daddy" - Sean O'Malley hits back at Dominick Cruz for saying he didn't approach the UFC to make their fight happen

Sean O'Malley has hit back at Dominick Cruz for his recent comments about him on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour.

In the interview, Cruz said that if 'Sugar' really wanted to fight him, he should have talked to Sean Shelby instead of putting it out on social media. In the latest episode of his podcast the TImboSugarShow, the 26-year-old replied to Cruz's comments. O'Malley said:

"I want to address the Dominick Cruz stuff first and I don't want to be mean because he's clearly slowing down. Not physically maybe, but mentally... he said he doesn't want that fight because he wants to fight someone higher up, so therefore he turned the fight down. I asked that fight, we asked for that fight for a while. We asked Sean Shelby, he turned it down... I didn't listen to the interview but it's just a weird thing to say. He said something to where I'm like, 'Dude, you need to learn from the daddy' because I'm above you on the card."

'Sugar' has been vocal about his desire to fight the former 135-pound champ on multiple occasions. Sean O'Malley now believes 'The Dominator' declined a clash with him.

Sean O'Malley @SugaSeanMMA Suga vs Dom Dec 11? 👀 Suga vs Dom Dec 11? 👀

The 26-year-old went on to say that he's now a bigger pay-per-view draw than Cruz and that's the reason he's above him on the UFC 269 card.

Sean O'Malley and Dominick Cruz will be back in action at UFC 269

Both Cruz and O'Malley will compete at UFC 269. The event will be the first time O'Malley has faced a ranked opponent in his UFC career.

Sean O'Malley will compete against No.15 bantamweight Raulian Paiva on December 11. The Brazilian will ride a three-fight winning streak into his bout with 'Sugar'.

O'Malley, who is unranked, impressed everyone with his striking skills in his previous outing against Kris Moutinho at UFC 264.

Dominick Cruz, meanwhile, will the face No.9-ranked Pedro Munhoz at 2021's final pay-per-view. Munhoz faced UFC veteran Jose Aldo in his previous bout. He lost via unanimous decision.

In his own previous appearance, 'The Dominator' secured a split decision victory over Casey Kenney. The fight took place at UFC 259 in March this year.

