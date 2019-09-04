UFC News: Sony Pictures Sports Network to telecast major UFC events in Hindi

UFC 242 will be telecasted in Hindi

UFC 242 and other major events to be telecasted in Hindi by Sony

In the build-up to the highly awaited UFC 242 pay-per-view in Abu Dhabi, this weekend, Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has revealed its plans to telecast the event in Hindi, including all over marquee UFC events moving forward.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has grown and established its place as one of the most-watched combat sports promotions in India and in order to make sure that the UFC events are being watched by a bigger fanbase in the country, Sony Network has decided to take this initiative which will be allowing fans to witness their favorite MMA fighters in action inside the Octagon in English on Sony TEN 2 and in Hindi for all Sony TEN 3 viewers.

Starting from 242: Khabib vs Poirier, fans will have the privilege of tuning in for all major UFC events in Hindi, courtesy of Sony. UFC 242 will also feature a special guest from India, as Bollywood icon Varun Dhawan will be making his presence felt in attendance at The Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Apart from his dedication towards acting, Varun Dhawan is also one of the biggest combat sports enthusiasts in the country today and has also been promoting UFC 242 on the Sony Network in a special on-air campaign.

When is UFC 242?

UFC 242 is scheduled to take place on the 7th of September, 2019 at The Arena, Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The pay-per-view will feature a highly awaited UFC Lightweight Championship unification bout between current champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is set to make his return to the Octagon for the first time in a year.

On the opposing side, interim UFC Lightweight Champion, Dustin Poirier will look to make history as he prepares for the biggest fight of his career. Other premier athletes such as the likes of Paul Felder. Edson Barboza, Islam Makachev, and Curtis Blaydes among other notable names will be a part of the UFC 242 card, as well.

As aforementioned, UFC 242 will be telecasted live on Sony TEN 2 in English and Sony TEN 3 in Hindi starting from 11.30 PM (IST).