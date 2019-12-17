UFC News: Stephen Thompson receives the NMF Title, Conor McGregor makes his claim

Stephen Thompson from his last fight against Vicente Luque

On tonight's edition of The MMA Show, ESPN's Ariel Helwani presented UFC Welterweight Stephen Thompson with the NMF Title (which is considered to be the opposite/more like a parody version of the BMF Title).

Upon receiving the title from Helwani, Thompson, who prior to his last fight at UFC 244 made his claim to the title, was immediately put on notice by Conor McGregor, who also wants a piece of the newly inaugurated title.

As seen on tonight's MMA Show hosted by Ariel Helwani, Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson was presented with the NMF Title for being the 'Nicest MFer in the Game'.

When you're the Nicest MFer in the game, there's only one way to commemorate it. @arielhelwani presented @WonderboyMMA with the NMF belt 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Qjfk9WzukX — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 16, 2019

As it turned out, another welterweight who also wants a shot at the NMF Title is non-other than Conor McGregor, who is all set to make his Octagon return on the 18th of January, 2020 in the headliner of the UFC 246.

McGregor took to Twitter and sent out the following tweet, making his claim for the NMF Championship:

When is Conor McGregor's next fight?

Conor McGregor will next fight at UFC 246 on 18 January in the main event of the show against Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in a highly awaited welterweight bout.