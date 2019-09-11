UFC News: Stephen Thompson vs Vicente Luque set for UFC 244

Soumik Datta FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 13 // 11 Sep 2019, 12:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Stephen Thompson will be competing at UFC 244

As confirmed by UFC officials on Tuesday afternoon, Welterweight sensation Stephen Thompson will be making his return to the Octagon at UFC 244 in a highly anticipated clash against Vicente Luque.

When did Stephen Thompson last compete in the UFC?

In 2019, Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson has competed in just one fight when he faced former UFC Lightweight Champion, Anthony Pettis in the main event of UFC on ESPN+ 6 on the 23rd of March, 2019. Thompson lost the fight via second-round knockout, as he suffered the first-ever stoppage loss in his MMA or Kickboxing career.

Heading into this bout, Thompson had already lost to Darren Till via unanimous decision at UFC Liverpool on 27th May, 2018. In the aftermath of the fight, media outlets scored the 22 out of 25 in favour of Thompson, as it eventually turned out to be his only fight of the year.

Stephen Thompson vs Vicente Luque set for UFC 244

According to an initial report from ESPN, Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson is all set to make his return to the UFC Octagon for the first time in almost six months, as the 36-year-old is set for a clash against Vicente Luque at UFC 244 at the Madison Square Garden.

Luque, who is currently on the back off a brutal win over Mike Perry from UFC Uruguay, will be looking to extend his winning streak to seven in the Octagon. Whereas, Thompson will be aiming to secure his first win in the UFC in almost one and a half year after being knocked out by Showtime in the headliner of UFC Nashville.

The fight was officially confirmed by UFC Brasil's official Twitter handle, as well:

🚨CONFIRMADO🚨 Duelo de gigantes no Madison Square Garden! #UFC244 — UFC Brasil (@UFCBrasil) September 10, 2019

When is UFC 244?

UFC 244 is set to take place on the 2nd of November, 2019 at the Madison Square Garden in New York City with Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal set to collide in the main event of the show in a Welterweight Clash for the "BMF Title".