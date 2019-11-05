UFC News: Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson thinks he broke his hand during fight with Vicente Luque

R. Nath FOLLOW ANALYST News 05 Nov 2019, 15:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

UFC 244 Thompson v Luque

Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thomspon put on a clinic against Vicente Luque at UFC 244, reminding the world why he's still one of the most prolific strikers on the planet. The match-up itself was a great one, with Luque's stock rising even in defeat.

Wonderboy is back on the win column after two defeats in the past year and a half. Though Wonderboy was able to dominate Luque in every aspect of the fight, he wasn't able to finish him as he would have hoped.

In the post-fight press conference, Wonderboy revealed that he broke his hand during the fight.

"I'm no doctor, but I'm pretty sure it's broken"

When talking to the media after UFC 244, Stephen Thompson revealed that he broke his hand while fighting Vicente Luque (H/T MMA Fighting)

“It’s definitely broken. The knuckle’s kind of back here (points to the middle of the back of his hand). So I don’t know if you can see it, but it’s kind of soft and gooey right here, but back here it’s fairly hard. I’m not a doctor, but I’m pretty sure it’s broken. It’s not the first time I’ve had to do it. When I fought [Jorge] Masvidal back here at [UFC 217], I ended up breaking both my thumbs in the first round and I have to keep fighting, the other two rounds is pretty rough."

He said that he wasn't thinking about it while in the Octagon and praised Luque for his toughness:

“But I done it once, I can do it again, so that was kind of what I was—I wasn’t really thinking, I was just doing. If you’re thinking out there, it’s too slow, so if it hurt, oh well, but it did kind of slow me down in that third round because everyt ime I threw it, I swear I hit this guy as hard as I could, he just kept coming forward. I don’t know how many times I knocked him down, but tough, golly.”

He called Luque the toughest guy that he ever faced in the Octagon. That's high praise from a seasoned veteran like Thompson. He was also full of praise for Jorge Masvidal, who he believes is next in line for a title shot. He thinks that he will be in that position around this time next year.