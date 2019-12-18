UFC News: Swedish middleweight says a fight against Darren Till is on the cards

UFC middleweight Jack Hermansson wants to step over Englishman Darren Till in what he hopes will serve as a career renaissance for him. Hermansson wants to go up against Till in front of the latter's home crowd in London, United Kingdom.

Rumors of Till featuring in the co-main event of UFC London in March 2020 has been doing the rounds for a while now. Till is the most famous MMA professional from U.K. at the moment and his popularity was buoyed by his recent win against Kelvin Gastelum on his debut at middleweight.

Speaking on MMA Fighting's Eurobash podcast, Hermansson said that Till is the best opponent he could go up against at the moment.

“I think it’s the best opponent I could face at the moment. I think that’s a fight that would make a lot of fans excited and I think it belongs on the London card. Darren is new in the division he had a great fight against Kelvin Gastelum and I think I would be a good next test for him. I would love that fight.”

The Swede also revealed that the UFC is interested in booking the fight.

“I’m not sure where they are in the process right now, but I know Till and Whittaker have been flirting with each other, but I also got some indications that [UFC] like this fight between me and Till, so I’m positive that we will make this happen. I’m going to work for it.”

'Hermansson said that his defeat at the hands of Cannonier taught him lessons that wil come in handy for the possible fight against Till.

“Something I learned from my last fight with Cannonier was that I’m not going to lock myself into the wrestling or the ground game too much because that takes away from my standup. I feel like in a fight with Till, I would really take my time and not rush the ground game at all. I see us having a good fight and I would love to make that happen.”

Hermansson also insisted that beating Till would open up the possibility of a title fight against Israel Adesanya in the near future.

“I might not be first in line [for a title shot] if I win that fight, but maybe second. I love that thought as well of course. Even though I lost my last fight, I believe I can make some great things happen next year to get back in title contention.”