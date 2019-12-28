UFC News: Talented Light Heavyweight fighter to retire after next his fight

UFC 226: Saki v Rountree Jr.

Khalil Rountree Jr. (8-4-1) took to Instagram and announced that he will be retiring after his next fight.

The date and opponent have not been confirmed yet but Rountree added that all the details will be revealed soon enough.

The 29-year-old stated, "I started this to better myself and my family, and that’s how it’ll end."

The War Horse was a competitor on the 23rd season of The Ultimate Fighter Season 23 in which he faced Andrew Sanchez in the finals of the Light Heavyweight division. Despite losing to Sanchez in the finale, the UFC offered Rountree a contract and he went on to fight Tyson Pedro at a Fight Night event in Melbourne in November 2016.

The Muay Thai specialist would bounce back from the losses to go on a two-fight win streak before dropping a unanimous decision fight to Michał Oleksiejczuk.

Oleksiejczuk tested positive for Clomiphene and the official result of the fight was overturned to be a no-contest.

Rountree faced decorated Muay Thai fighter Gokhan Saki in his next fight and ended up with the biggest win of his career with a first-round TKO, which also got him a performance of the night bonus.

Khalil lost to the eccentric Johnny Walker in his next Octagon appearance before getting back into the win column with a clinical striking display against Eryk Anders at UFC 236.

Rountree's last fight was against Ion Cutelaba in September earlier this year, which he lost via TKO in the first round.

Who should the unranked Light Heavyweight fighter face in his final fight?