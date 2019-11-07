UFC News: Team Khabib call out Floyd Mayweather for mega-fight

Khabib celebrates his victory at UFC 242

Khabib Nurmagomedov's father has laid out plans for a cross-over mega-fight with Floyd Mayweather in 2020.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov took to Instagram to let Mayweather know that his son is ready, willing and able to set up a fight with the undefeated boxer, but only once they have overcome Tony Ferguson in the octagon.

In his public statement to Mayweather and his team, Nurmagomedov had this to say:

“Floyd, I respect your wish to fight Khabib. At the moment we have our most crucial moment, when he have to hold the best fight in the history of the UFC. Twelve against 12 in a series of victories and all the fans are waiting for this fight. We’ve been preparing for this fight for more than a year. Five months and the fight [with Ferguson] should take place. First of all we will need to do some boxing training and we need a camp – with Lomachenko Sr for half a year. Why not!!!” (Translation courtesy of TalkSport)

It will come as no surprise that the Nurmagomedov's are looking to engineer a meeting with Floyd Mayweather, his last cross-over fight with Conor McGregor generated a record-breaking amount of money - estimated at around £350 million.

However, the insistence that any potential bout with Mayweather could only happen after Khabib and Tony Ferguson finally battle it out inside the cage shows the immense respect that the Nurmagomedov's have for 'El Cucuy'.

While the speculation surrounding Mayweather vs Nurmagomedov has been lingering for a number of years, it will likely take a back seat in the coming months with Khabib vs Ferguson expected to be announced for early 2020, with Zenit St. Petersburg's 80,000 capacity Gazprom Stadium being touted as a potential venue.