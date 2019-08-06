UFC News: Thiago Santos provides an update on his recovery; speaks on Jon Jones rematch

Thiago Santos lost to Jon Jones via split decision at UFC 239

Former UFC Light Heavyweight Championship contender Thiago Santos was recently in conversation with ESPN.

During the interview, the 35-year-old Brazilian discussed what's next for him in the fight game and also provided an update on his recent surgery.

At the recently concluded UFC 239 pay-per-view, Thiago Santos challenged for Jon Jones' UFC Light Heavyweight Championship in what was his first title challenge in the UFC. Despite having failed to dethrone Jones as the Light Heavyweight Champion, Santos became the first fighter in UFC history to best the two-time Light Heavyweight Champion on an official scorecard when he did so in their five-round fight.

Throughout the fight, Santos had hurt his left knee and struggled to keep up with Jones' pace and was unstable throughout the fight. The Brazilian was eventually diagnosed with a torn ACL, PCL, MCL, and meniscus in his left knee. Santos also suffered a partial ligament tear in his right knee.

While speaking with ESPN, Thiago Santos discussed his recent knee injury, briefed upon his recent title fight against Jon Jones, and more.

On how he is recovering from his knee injury:

When asked about the knee injury that he suffered at UFC 239, Santos revealed that the first few weeks were very painful and very tough for him. However, the surgery was definitely a success and he has been feeling better ever since.

"I am feeling a little better. The first weeks were very painful and very tough, but the surgery was a success, and I'm recovering very well. I will be in Las Vegas for two months recovering. Average recovery time is six to eight months. Every person is different, but I am doing everything possible to get back as soon as possible."

On his fight against Jon Jones:

Looking back at his title fight at UFC 239, Thiago Santos claimed that he definitely felt like he had won Round 1, 2, and 5 of that fight and further added that there has to be a rematch between him and Jon Jones in order to find out who the real winner is.

"Yes, I saw it once last week. It's difficult for me to watch. That's why it took me so long to watch it. If I was a judge, I would have given that fight to Thiago Santos. I think I won Rounds 1, 2 and 5. I think the fact Jones was the champion weighed on the judges' decision. I think the challenger has to do more to take the belt from the champion. There has to be a rematch. As soon as I am 100%, we have to get back in there and find out a real winner."

Thiago Santos is currently recovering from his leg injury and it will be interesting to note if the UFC hands him a rematch against Jon Jones upon his return to the Octagon.