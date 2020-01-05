UFC News: Three big fights revealed for 2020

Lennard Surrao Published Jan 05, 2020

Jeremy Stephens and Demian Maia.

As highlighted by BJPenn, the UFC have put together three fights for three separate events in March later this year.

A potential fight of the night contender between Featherweights Jeremy Stephens and Calvin Kattar is expected to be added to the UFC 248 card.

As we had reported earlier, Gilbert Burns and Demian Maia will co-main event the UFC Brasilia card on March 14th.

The UFC London card scheduled to take place on March 21st at the O2 arena will have a featherweight contest between Makwan Amirkhani and Mike Grundy.

MMAJunkie was the first to report the news of a fight between Jeremy Stephens and Calvin Kattar being in the works. UFC 248 will take place at the T-Mobile Arena on March 7th and both fighters have a lot riding on the Featherweight showdown.

Stephens has not won in his last four fights while Kattar is coming off a loss to Zabit Magomedsharipov.

Coming to the fight between two elite BJJ experts, Combate first reported about UFC planning Gilbert Burns vs. Demian Maia for the UFC Brasilia card. Both fighters are riding on impressive win streaks and this fight could have major implications on the Welterweight rankings.

Finally, Makwan Amirkhani will look to bounce back from his loss to Shane Burgos when he takes on Mike Grundy in March. Grundy has not tasted defeat in his last nine fights and he will look to continue his outstanding streak.