UFC News: TJ Dillashaw talks about the opponent he would like to face on return

UFC Fight Night Cejudo v Dillashaw

TJ Dillashaw is currently serving a 2-year suspension from UFC and MMA. After EPO was discovered in his tests, Dillashaw was handed the sentence by USADA.

Even so, during a recent interview, TJ Dillashaw couldn't help but talk about his fight with Henry Cejudo and how he would like to face him.

TJ Dillashaw vs Henry Cejudo at UFC 233 on ESPN+ 1

The fight between Dillashaw and Henry Cejudo at UFC 233 on ESPN+ 1, was one of the most hyped fights of the year. With Dillashaw moving down to Flyweight to face Cejudo in his attempt to become double Champion, holding both the Flyweight and the Bantamweight belt, there was some excitement surrounding the event.

Thus, when Henry Cejudo was able to knock out TJ Dillashaw like he was nothing in seconds, it was a huge moment for everyone concerned.

It is a defeat that really struck Dillashaw badly and on the back of that being hit with the suspension after having to relinquish his UFC Bantamweight title, spelled an extremely poor 2019 for the former Champion. It is a defeat that still hits Dillashaw badly.

On top of all this, Cejudo went on to defeat Marlon Moraes to become double Champion — the very thing that Dillashaw had wanted for so long. Speaking to Chael Sonnen, he revealed that he wanted to fight Cejudo — if for nothing else, then to get back what he once had.

"I definitely have some animosity towards myself, towards the sport, just everything. I have some enemies that are definitely going to stay my enemies for the rest of my life. I wouldn’t say it’s because (Cejudo) is a (expletive) talker, it’s more just the way he carries himself. It’s just something that I want back, not so much because he’s bad-mouthed or treated me a certain way. It’s just something that is burning inside of me, to get my belt back, to get that win back, to get back to where I need to be to get this thing behind me." [H/T: MMA Junkie]

Dillashaw will have to wait before he can face Cejudo, as his return does not take place until 2021 January.

