UFC News: Tony Ferguson reveals who he wants to fight next - Conor McGregor or Khabib Nurmagomedov 

Anirban Banerjee
ANALYST
News
28   //    08 Oct 2018, 12:48 IST

UFC 229: Ferguson v Pettis
UFC 229: Ferguson v Pettis

What's the story?

UFC 229 devolved into chaos following the main-event fight between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov. The two fighters had an excellent showing in the final fight of the night, but Khabib was by far the better fighter and retained his title by getting McGregor to tap out in the 4th round of their Championship Bout.

Tony Ferguson was part of the co-main event when he took on Anthony Pettis and managed to win after Pettis' corner did not allow the fighter to continue following the end of the second round.

In the interview following UFC 229, Tony Ferguson addressed what was next for him, and who he wanted to face; undefeated Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, or the Irish Fighter, 'Notorious' Conor McGregor.

Thanks to MMA Junkie for the heads up.

In case you didn't know...

In the co-main event, Ferguson and Pettis had the fight of the night, for the UFC 229 pay-per-view. Both fighters gave it their all, as they did not leave any doubt as to their abilities following the fight.

Ferguson was cut on his head following a sharp elbow from Pettis, while he returned the favour by cutting Pettis up almost immediately afterwards.

The fight was intense, while it was obvious both men were enjoying their time in the Octagon against a capable opponent. In the end, Pettis had to call it quits due to a broken hand at the end of the 2nd round, giving Ferguson the win.

The heart of the matter

Tony Ferguson has been in discussion for a fight with Khabib numerous times in the past, four times to be exact. Each time, something or the other came up, stopping him from getting his fight.

After his fight with Pettis, Ferguson said that he wanted the fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

"We need to fight for the fifth time – we need to try this out again. He is the champ. I was the interim champ."

However, Ferguson went on to say, that he would not mind a fight with Conor McGregor either. The Mexican fighter said that it was an opportunity he was ready for, as Conor did not want to fight him, and no fighter wanted to be a cage with him.

"If you want to give me Conor, I’ll go toe-to-toe with him. I’ll put my foot inside a tire. I would love to go toe-to-toe with him. A Mexican warrior vs. an Irish warrior? That’s pretty proper, I got you.”

What's next?

Currently unbeaten with an eleven fight win streak, it makes sense for Ferguson to finally get his Title Bout against Khabib, something that would be reasonable at any other time if it were not for all the drama surrounding the main event.

For now, it appears as if Conor McGregor and Khabib might get an immediate rematch, but it is unconfirmed. 

Do you think either Khabib or Conor McGregor is next for Tony Ferguson? Leave your thoughts in the comments below!

