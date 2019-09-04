UFC News: Tony Ferguson takes a jab at Conor McGregor, says he should be fighting Mark Wahlberg

Tony Ferguson has a word or two for Conor McGregor

While recently speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Show, former interim UFC Lightweight Champion, Tony Ferguson took a jab at Conor McGregor by claiming that the Irishman certainly doesn't deserve the next title shot and should go and fight Mark Wahlberg instead.

Conor McGregor's last UFC fight

At UFC 229, Conor McGregor made his return to the Octagon against Khabib Nurmagomedov, challenging the Dagestani for the UFC Lightweight Championship in what arguably is considered as the biggest fight in UFC history so far.

Upon his return, McGregor was brutally beaten and battered by Nurmagomedov, who tapped The Notorious One out to a rear-naked choke in the fourth round of their fight. McGregor, since then, has announced his retirement from the sport, however, UFC President Dana White suggested the move as a publicity stunt from McGregor.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, McGregor revealed that he is planning on returning to the Octagon and will be looking to win back his title. The Irishman also namedropped Justin Gaethje as one of his potential challengers.

Tony Ferguson confident about next title shot

Tony Ferguson is currently on the back of a huge win over Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone from UFC 238 and much like current UFC Lightweight Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, El Cucuy is also undefeated in the Octagon, as well.

Ferguson, who feels that he is next in line for a shot at the 155-pound title, sent a message to McGregor claiming that the Irishman has been picking fights against old men recently and should probably consider a fight against actor Mark Wahlberg. (H/T: MMA Mania)

“No way man, the fans wouldn’t have it, they’d put up too much of a fight. He’s been fighting old men lately, he’s trying to fight Mark Wahlberg. Maybe that’s the fight for him. The dude’s got a couple of things, making his money, doing his thing. I don’t know if he wants to fight anymore, but he is not my concern.”

Khabib will be returning at UFC 242 when he faces Dustin Poirier in a unification bout for the UFC Lightweight Championship. The winner of this fight will possibly take on Ferguson next.