UFC News: Top fighter reveals he is facing Conor McGregor next

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW ANALYST News 45 // 07 Oct 2019, 07:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Conor McGregor.

The recently concluded UFC 243 event gave us an idea of the fights that can be expected to be booked in the future.

One of those potential matchups is Dan Hooker vs. Dustin Poirier. Hooker called out Diamond for a fight after his win against Al Iaquinta at UFC 243 and Poirier has now come out to comment on the callout. However, the former Interim Lightweight Champion is not interested in Hooker's challenge. Poirier revealed that he will face 'the Irishman' next, which of course, is none other than Conor McGregor.

Poirier went on to suggest that Hooker can take on Donald Cerrone instead while he rests and works on his craft.

Poirier stated:

"I'm fighting the Irishman next. You're close but not yet buddy keep punching @danthehangman

"Dan can fight Cowboy... I'm chilling out until something really excites me. Working on my craft."

I'm fighting the Irishman next. You're close but not yet buddy keep punching @danthehangman — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) October 6, 2019

Dan can fight Cowboy... I'm chilling out until something really excites me. Working on my craft — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) October 6, 2019

Hooker responded to Poirier's disinterest towards his challenge during the post-fight press conference.

Advertisement

“He’s going to fight who? He wants to sit around chasing leprechauns, that’s his own problem. If he wants a real fight, if he wants a real fighter that will take it, he knows where to find me.” H/T Credit: MMAMania

Poirier last fought and lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242 and is still waiting on the UFC to approach him regarding his next fight.

Conor McGregor is expected to be back soon and Poirier is one of the favorites to face the Notorious One. As for Hooker, the Hangman wants to headline the next New Zealand fight card that is in the works for early 2020.

Hooker has lost just one of his last seven fights and his win against Iaquinta is expected to propel him up the rankings.

Which fight would you like to see happen next? Who should Dustin Poirier be booke against? McGregor or Hooker?