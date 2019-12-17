UFC News: Top performers in China selected at Second UFC Combine to participate in Academy

UFC Combine

UFC Combine is a talent evaluation platform where the top MMA prospects in China compete and showcase their skills and abilities so as to get a full scholarship at the UFC Academy.

A total of 25 athletes were selected in the first combine. After six months of training at the UFC Performance Institute in Shanghai, they were able to get a total of 23-3 fight record.

Twenty new athletes along with twenty more trainees who were already in the UFC Academy were invited to compete in the event.

A total of 72 individual metrics in 12 categories, including technical skills, physical ability, and other aspects of MMA, were tested. Now that the second UFC Combine has been completed, male athletes selected for the second UFC Academy Season include MMA fighter Ma Haobin and Sha Yilan, China's regional champions like Lv Zhenhong and Aoriquleng, as well as hot prospects such as Rong Zhu and Ba Lajin.

Female athletes included IMMAF World Champion Han Guangmei and others such as Liang Na and Ramona Pascual.

Dana White's Contender Series, a competition that has become known for showcasing up and coming talent, will be taking place at the UFC Performance Institute in 2020 for the first-ever time in Asia.

These selected UFC Academy participants will face more regional contenders to get a chance to be signed to UFC.