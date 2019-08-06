UFC News: Tyron Woodley reveals he is training with Georges-St Pierre ahead of return

Tyron Woodley is a former UFC Welterweight Champion

What's the story?

This past Monday, former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley appeared on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show and discussed his return to the Octagon.

While speaking with Ariel Helwani, Woodley also revealed that he is currently training with former Welterweight Champion and Octagon legend, Georges-St Pierre.

In case you didn't know...

In 2016, at UFC 201, Tyron Woodley defeated Robbie Lawler via first-round knockout in order to win the UFC Welterweight Championship and mark his first title win in the promotion.

At UFC 205, Woodley put his Welterweight Title on the line against Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson in a fight which ended in a majority draw with two judges scoring the fight 47–47 and the third 48–47 in favor of Woodley.

At UFC 209, Woodley and Thompson collided in a rematch with the former successfully defending his Welterweight Title. Following successful title defenses against the likes of Demian Maia and Darren Till, Woodley lost the Welterweight Title to Kamaru Usman in the co-main event of UFC 235.

A rematch with Robbie Lawler was expected to take place on June 29, 2019, at UFC on ESPN 3. However, on May 16, 2019, it was reported that Woodley suffered a hand injury and was pulled from the fight.

The heart of the matter

While speaking to Ariel Helwani on the recent edition of The MMA Show, Tyron Woodley revealed that in preparation of his highly awaited return to the Octagon, 'The Chosen One' will be training with Welterweight legend Georges St-Pierre.

Woodley further added that there is no point for him to not train with GSP since the two won't be locking horns in the Octagon anytime soon. (H/T: Bloody Elbow)

“It was a blessing to be able to train with Georges St-Pierre. Yes, people, I will be training with Georges St-Pierre. We will not fight, that’s very obvious. There’s no point for me not to train with one of the greatest, if not the greatest welterweight of all-time and sharpen myself.”

What's next?

As of right now, Tyron Woodley's return to the UFC is still unclear, however, expect him to be in contention of a Welterweight Title rematch once he is cleared for Octagon competition.