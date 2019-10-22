UFC News: Tyron Woodley rips into Kelvin Gastelum for calling him out

Tyron Woodley faced Kelvin Gastelum in 2015.

Former UFC Welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley does not want to run it back against Kelvin 'The Gorilla' Gastelum in a rematch of their 2015 Welterweight clash at the co-headliner of UFC 183 where Woodley prevailed over Gastelum via unanimous decision.

Talks of rematch surprised Woodley

This comes after Gastelum, who currently competes in the Middleweight division recently stated that he wants a shot at redemption against Tyron Woodley. Needless to say, Woodley was bemused to hear that Gastelum is keen on a rematch. (h/t MMA Junkie)

In his show called the 'The Hollywood Beatdown' with TMZ, Woodley made it clear that he does not owe Gastelum a rematch because he dominated him throughout the fight. He said,

“Why? Why do you want to get beaten up again? You got beat on one foot. I played games with you. You didn’t land one punch. You missed weight by about 10 pounds. I gave you your money back. I even saw your fat (expletive) on Metabolic Meals that you didn’t obviously eat.”

Woodley handed Gastelum his first defeat when the two met back in 2015. While Gastelum moved up to Middleweight since then, Woodley went on to capture the Welterweight title and defend it several times before losing to the 'Nigerian Nightmare' Kamaru Usman in a fight where he was utterly dominated.

Woodley says he does not owe Gastelum a rematch

Although Woodley has put the rivalry against Gastelum behind him, Gastelum certainly hasn't and T-Wood doesn't appreciate that because he never had any ill will against The Gorilla.

“I don’t have no love for you, and I ain’t got no pity for you.”

“I gave you mad props on the air, I gave you mad props on ESPN, I gave you mad props for the Israel (Adesanya) fight. I haven’t had anything to say about you. I was respectful. I didn’t bash you when you missed weight, and now you want to talk trash about me? I will (expletive) you up right now. I will (expletive) you up in the Octagon.”

Woodley further mentioned that he might have given the rematch a thought had Gastelum managed to beat Israel Adesanya for the interim Middleweight title earlier this year but didn't since he could not win.

“Don’t cry over spilled milk, brother. You’ve had many opportunities to work your way back up to fighting me or work your way back up to say ‘I’m the champion now, and now I’m the Middleweight king, and I want to fight Tyron. I want to avenge that.’ And I will kindly come up there and beat you up.”

