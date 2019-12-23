UFC News: Tyron Woodley unimpressed by Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington, says he is coming for the title

Tyron Woodley

While many consider the recent main-event encounter between Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman at UFC 245 to be one of the best fights of this year, former UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley begs to differ.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Woodley said he thought Covington was winning the fight until the last round where Usman finished him and that he was disgusted with the fight. 'T-Wood' even went on to say that after watching the fight, he is disgusted with himself for losing against Usman at UFC 235. (h/t MMA Fighting)

“Kamaru won the fight, broke Colby’s jaw,” Woodley told TMZ Sports recently. “Colby, I thought, was winning the fight by a little small margin. I wasn’t impressed. I was really disgusted. I wanted to throw up, the fact that I lost to Usman. If I would’ve punched Colby, he may be on life support right now."

Dissecting the fight, Woodley praised Covington for showing impressive durability throughout the bout but trashed him for lacking fight I.Q. and getting tagged as much as he did.

“When I’m looking at how many punches those guys took, I was impressed by their durability, I was impressed by the fact that the kept doing it over and over again- it was kind of a teeter-tottering thing - but as far as I.Q., move your head maybe? I didn’t see a lot of that, I was surprised that I didn’t see a lot of wrestling. I thought I was going to see a lot a lot of wrestling. I didn’t see a lot of power.”

Woodley made it clear that though he respects Usman for how he went about the business against both himself and Covington, he is hell bent on reclaiming his lost title from 'The Nigerian nightmare'.

“I always got respect for Kamaru. I respect what you do, I respect that the night that we fought, he came forth and executed a game plan. You can never take that away from him. He fought against the greatest welterweight of all time, he stayed focused, he stayed dedicated, with everything at stake and was able to execute. That’s it. He will get respect from me. I told him myself, ‘I have to call you champ. You are champion.’ Even if he loses the next fight to me, forever he will get the word champ from me. But when it comes down to fighting, I’m the best welterweight of all time.”