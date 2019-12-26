UFC News: Tyron Woodley vs Leon Edwards set for UFC London

Soumik Datta FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News Published Dec 26, 2019

Dec 26, 2019 IST SHARE

Tyron Woodley

It's been almost one year since we've seen Tyron Woodley compete in the UFC Octagon. However, as per the former UFC Welterweight Champion's recent Instagram post, Woodley is now all set to make his return to the Octagon in March against Leon Edwards.

Tyron Woodley's title loss

Early on in the year, Tyron Woodley faced Kamaru Usman in the co-main event of UFC 235 and in his fifth defense of the UFC Welterweight Championship, Woodley ended up losing the title to 'The Nigerian Nightmare'.

Before his defeat to Usman, Woodley had successfully defended the UFC Welterweight Championship against the likes of Darren Till, Demian Maia, and Stephen Thompson, as well. For his return fight, Woodley was initially set to face Robbie Lawler in a rematch from UFC 201 but the expected bout which was supposed to take place at UFC on ESPN 3, eventually got canceled after Woodley suffered a hand injury.

Woodley vs Edwards set for UFC London

In a recent post on Instagram, Tyron Woodley revealed that for his next and return fight in the UFC, the former UFC Welterweight Champion will be facing Leon Edwards at next year's UFC London event in March.

Here is what Woodley had posted:

When is UFC London?

UFC London is scheduled to take place on the 21st of March and the event will be held at The O2 Arena.