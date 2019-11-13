UFC News: Tyson Fury's father calls out Dana White for a fight

UFC Fight Night Andrade v Zhang

Dana White addressed Lineal Heavyweight Boxing Champion Tyson Fury's interest in fighting in the UFC with some rather unflattering comments. While he was open to the idea, he seemed clueless as to why Fury would want to fight in the Octagon.

He praised Fury as being one of the biggest boxers in the world and even said that if he wanted to fight in the Octagon, he knew a few guys who would be interested. However, he was skeptical, saying:

"Why come over here and get smashed when you could stay there?"

He urged Fury to stay in Boxing as he's one of the top 4 guys in the entire sport. John Fury, the father of The Gypsy King, took exception to White's comments, firing back at him in an interview with iFL TV (H/T Credits BJPenn.com):

"How does he know about smashing anybody when Tyson comes from a smashing family, you know what I’m saying?”

“When I can probably smash Dana White with one punch, you know what I’m saying? So how can he write my son off like that? You can’t write a man off with Tyson’s ability or heart or will to win, and he knows that. He’s talking stupid.”

John Fury then challenged Dana White to a fight. He's 54 years old and a former Professional Boxer with a record of 8-4 (and 1 draw). He called himself the "best 54-year old on the planet" and said he's willing to prove it for free or for money. Lastly, he said:

"Keep my son’s name out of your mouth. If it’s not good, don’t talk about him.”

John Fury is not a happy man, but all said and done, Dana White just wanted to gain some attention. If Fury is serious about a fight inside the Octagon, there will be no hesitation to let a big money fighter like him compete.