UFC News: Tyson Fury says he will take over all combat sports after WWE

Tyson Fury and Braun Strowman

Tyson Fury was recently spotted in a video by TMZ as he was heading to his car. During this time, he mentioned that after WWE, he would be taking over MMA and sent out a warning to all 'combat sports' that he was coming for them.

Tyson Fury in WWE

Fury may be a former Champion in Boxing, but it is not the only sport that he has his eyes on.

The professional boxer made headlines recently when he was engaged in a brawl with the WWE giant, Braun Strowman. The two have since crossed paths for two consecutive weeks in the company with the entire roster running out to stop them.

Currently, Fury is set to meet Strowman at the WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. The two will be facing off in what will be the boxer's first professional wrestling match. There have been reports that the reason Fury was signed for the match was to meet the demands of the Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

How the match turns out remains to be seen, but the event will take place on the 31st of October.

Fury wants to take over 'combat sports'

In the TMZ video, Tyson Fury was asked about his run in WWE only for him to interrupt and declare his intentions.

"I'm taking over. I'm taking over all combat sports. So whatever combat sports you're in, beware because 'The Gypsy King' is coming."

When asked particularly about MMA, he shouted, "MMA takeover!"

With Fury obviously bristling for a fight, he also stated that his cut was healing and he was ready to take on Deontay Wilder in a rematch of their title fight in February.

Whether Fury will appear in more than one match for WWE before that fight, or whether there will be an appearance in UFC remains to be seen.

