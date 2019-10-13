WWE Rumors: Backstage news on why Tyson Fury is wrestling Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 59 // 13 Oct 2019, 11:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The match is on!

WWE Crown Jewel is almost upon us, and two big bouts have already been set for the Saudi Arabia show, one of which will pit Braun Strowman against Tyson Fury. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio is now reporting that the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad bin Salman, wanted Fury to compete in the Kingdom.

Fury and Strowman go at it

Last week, SmackDown Live made its historic debut on FOX. The episode featured the return of The Rock, who was a mainstay on the brand back in the early 2000s. Former UFC World Champion Cain Velasquez made his WWE debut and took the fight to Brock Lesnar. The two are all set to compete in a match at Crown Jewel.

The show also saw an 8-man tag team match, with Braun Strowman, The Miz & Heavy Machinery defeating AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode. Strowman got into an altercation with Tyson Fury and tossed Ziggler into him. A brawl almost broke out, but security prevented it from happening. The two giants were involved in an intense brawl on this week's Monday Night RAW, and are going to lock horns at Crown Jewel.

Also read: Randy Orton and Kevin Owens attacked after SmackDown goes off-air

The Crown Prince reportedly wanted Fury to wrestle in the Kingdom

According to Dave Meltzer, the Crown Prince himself wanted Fury to compete in Saudi Arabia, though it's not confirmed whether WWE is bagging extra money for bringing Fury in. Meltzer also stated that Fury had approached WWE several years ago, but nothing came of the talks. This time, WWE approached Fury, and a deal was made for a match against Strowman at Crown Jewel. As of now, the match is reportedly a one-off affair.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!