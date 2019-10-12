WWE News: Randy Orton and Kevin Owens attacked after SmackDown goes off-air

Orton and Owens

Tonight, SmackDown Live was home to the first half of the WWE Draft, with several top stars getting drafted to either of the top two brands. After the show, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens had a dark match, and were attacked by 205 Live's Drew Gulak, Tony Nese, Mike Kanellis, and Ariya Daivari. Orton and Owens got the upper hand in the end, to send the fans home happy.

First half of the WWE Draft

SmackDown Live's second episode on FOX saw history being made, as several WWE Superstars got drafted to either RAW or SmackDown Live, in what was the first half of the WWE Draft. The second half of the draft will take place on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW.

The show saw Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins going at it, with Bray Wyatt making an appearance in the end. This resulted in a DQ win for Rollins, earning RAW its first draft pick: Becky Lynch! The night ended with a SmackDown Live Women's title match between Charlotte Flair and Bayley. The Hugger has now undergone a complete personality change and has officially turned heel. She won the match and the SmackDown Live Women's title via a rollup to end the show.

Orton and Owens are attacked by 205 Live Superstars

After everything was said and done, Randy Orton met Kevin Owens in a dark match. Orton was drafted to Monday Night RAW during Round 2 of the Draft. Owens is also an official member of the Red brand now.

Things turned chaotic in a hurry, as Orton and Owens were interrupted by Tony Nese and Drew Gulak, leading to a brawl. Ariya Daivari joined in, but got an RKO for his efforts. Orton ended things with an RKO to Mike Kanellis, followed by a Stunner from Owens.

The #205Live crew aren’t feeling Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton main event. Owens and Orton as a tag team is 🔥. #WWE pic.twitter.com/LGZndP7MmG — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) October 12, 2019

It took me 17 years to see a @RandyOrton RKO live and in person!! #FridayNightSmackDown #WWEDraft pic.twitter.com/c7nbFpg6aH — The Sag Model of IG (@the_azz_of_ig) October 12, 2019

