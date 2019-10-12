WWE Rumors: Possible sign that CM Punk has inked a deal with FOX

Punk and McMahon

The "Will he, won't he" rumors are here to stay, as a recent development has raised the hopes of CM Punk fans again. Sometime this week, Punk's merchandise was pulled from the Pro Wrestling Tees online store, barring a "CM punk s**ks T-shirt.

Speculations on Punk's return

It has been over five years since Punk left WWE, leaving after his Royal Rumble 2014 appearance. Recently, there were many who speculated that Punk could sign with All Elite Wrestling, but the former WWE Superstar kept shooting down those rumors via social media.

Punk then went on to have a tryout for a possible job for WWE Backstage, WWE's upcoming show on FS1. The show features Renee Young and Booker T as hosts, and it was reported that Young was present during Punk's tryout. The show will be debuting on Tuesday, November 5.

Punk's merch pulled from PWT

An update was released shortly after by Wrestling Observer Radio, stating that the tryout went well and Punk would probably get an offer to join the show. Punk recently acknowledged that he has been talking with FOX executives, but has not conversed with WWE management.

Punk's merchandise has been removed from the PWT website, and although this doesn't mean anything, it certainly is a strong sign that Punk has signed a possible deal with FOX.

In the past, it has been noticed that WWE will need a wrestler to pull their merch from the PWT store, in case they are signed on a contract with the company. Whether FOX has these kind of policies is unclear at the moment.

Will Punk bag a job on WWE Backstage? Fans won't have to wait for long to find out, as the first edition of the show is approaching fast.

