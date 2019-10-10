WWE News: Roman Reigns reacts to Seth Rollins getting heat from fans

Abhilash Mendhe 10 Oct 2019

Reigns and Rollins

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns recently had a chat with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso where Reigns talked about the rise of his former Shield brethren Seth Rollins as Universal Champion, and the WWE Universe turning on him at one point in time.

The rise of Rollins

Last year, Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam to win the Universal title. The Big Dog didn't keep the title for long though, as he was diagnosed with leukemia and didn't have a choice but to vacate the title and leave the company for an undetermined period.

Reigns' absence resulted in WWE promoting Seth Rollins as the company's face. Rollins won the Royal Rumble match earlier this year and challenged Brock Lesnar for the Universal title at WrestleMania 35. The Beastslayer stayed true to his name and defeated Lesnar in the opening match of the show, albeit not in a clean manner.

Reigns reacts to Rollins rubbing the WWE Universe the wrong way

Lesnar cashed in his Money In The Bank contract on Rollins at Extreme Rules, winning back the title. At SummerSlam, Rollins defeated Lesnar in a clean finish to reclaim the belt. At one point during Rollins' initial run as Champion, fans had turned on him.

Rollins had become a controversial figure following his Twitter exchange with NJPW wrestler Will Ospreay. An episode of RAW saw fans showering him with "what?" chants, seconds after Lesnar had destroyed him. Reigns talked about this period during Rollins' reign as Champion and acknowledged that he bounced back from the same.

I was so proud of him and what he did at SummerSlam against Brock Lesnar. He obviously had one of those weeks where the Twitter machine and the internet went nuts on him, but he bounced back and answered the call.

