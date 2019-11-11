UFC News: Tyson Fury training for MMA debut with Darren Till; Stipe Miocic takes notice

Tyson Fury

Undefeated heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury has been teasing a move to MMA for a while now and it seems that the champ is indeed keen on making the transition from boxing to MMA as he has been training with UFC middleweight Darren Till. (h/t MMA Fighting)

Gypsy King puts in the hard yards with Till

In a footage released by MTK Global, the Englishman Till was seen holding pads for the 'The Gypsy King' Fury as he threw some heavy-duty elbows and knees. Fury also engaged in some groundwork with Till.

The Gypsy King is a beast in the octagon as well as the ring 😳😳@Tyson_Fury has been working on his knees and elbows with @darrentill2 ahead of a potential UFC fight 💥👊



Fury recently claimed that he is interested in competing in a mixed martial arts bout and also said that he would want to train under the Irish superstar Conor McGregor for his debut bout at UFC. The Super WBA, IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring champion, Fury has demonstrated the fact that he is more than willing to step out of his comfort zone in his recent stint with pro wrestling. Fury fought and managed to beat Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel in October.

Speculation was rife that Fury would go up against Francis Ngannou on his first professional MMA fight as Ngannou called out the undefeated boxer on social media.

At a press conference post UFC 244, UFC President Dana White stated that he would not mind letting Fury compete at the UFC and that The Gypsy King will not be short of possible suitors for his debut, but he also questioned why Fury would want to make the transition to MMA at this stage of his career just to get beaten up and risk losing his undefeated status in the world of combat sports.

Miocic issues a warning to Fury

With his recent antics, however, Fury seems to have attracted the attention of the reigning king of the UFC heavyweight division, Stipe Miocic. Miocic took to Twitter to issue a warning to Fury.

Be careful what you wish for.