UFC News: UFC 229 Brawl Participant Booked For UFC 233 Fight

Islam Makhachev has been booked for a fight by the UFC

What's the story?

A huge fight has now been booked for UFC 233. Huge, not because of a championship title, but because of one of the people involved in it.

After a lot of speculation on the issue, it appears Islam Makhachev is not going to be cut from the UFC after all. UFC appears to have moved on from the incident of the post-fight brawl at the UFC 229 main event, and instead, has booked him for a fight.

In case you didn't know...

At UFC 229, in the main event between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, the Russian UFC Lightweight Champion emerged as the winner.

Immediately after the fight, however, he immediately jumped out of the Octagon and into the crowd, attacking McGregor's cornermen.

In the Octagon meanwhile, 'The Notorious One' was confronted by a number of Nurmagomedov's teammates. They got into a brawl, and soon enough, the audience members had started brawling among themselves as well.

The show ended in chaos, and all over the world news came of McGregor and Khabib supporters ending up brawling each other.

Islam Makhachev, a teammate of 'The Eagle', was one of the fighters in the Octagon, who attacked Conor McGregor.

The heart of the matter

Ever since the incident, there had been speculation that each of the fighters involved in the brawl would be cut from the UFC.

McGregor and Khabib were both indefinitely suspended following their actions. Zubaira Tukhugov was set to fight Artem Lobov at UFC Fight Night 138, but following his involvement in the brawl, he was pulled from the fight.

Now, it appears as if UFC is willing to move past the incidents.

Islam Makhachev has been booked in a Lightweight bout against Francisco Trinaldo at UFC 233 in January of 2019.

Makhachev heads into the bout on the back of a four-fight winning streak all of which have come against tough fighters. He has lost only once in his career. Trinaldo is a veteran and won nine of his last eleven fights, not a record to be scoffed at.

What's next?

Makhachev's addition to the UFC 233 card is a sign that UFC is likely to forget the incident now, and give the others who were involved in the brawl chances as well.

Makhachev joins an already prestigious card, with Ben Askren set to face Robbie Lawler, in his UFC debut.

