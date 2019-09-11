UFC News: UFC looking to double its profits with Asian expansion

Kieran Herring FOLLOW ANALYST News 10 // 11 Sep 2019, 14:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

UFC Fight Night Andrade v Zhang

The UFC look set to pull the trigger on an ambitious bid to increase their presence in the Asian market as they look to double their profits in the region.

While the UFC is quickly growing its reputation as a truly global brand, the Asian market still remains relatively untapped. However, after two incredibly successful Asian shows in the past month, as well as Weili Zhang being crowned the first-ever Chinese UFC champion, it seems that the UFC are ready to go full steam into the Asian market.

Negotiations

The UFC's current media rights deal in China was signed in 2016 for an incredible $50,000,000 spread over a five-year period. However, according to the New York Post, the UFC are now looking to return to the negotiating table in an attempt to put pen to paper on a $100,000,000 deal.

While this may seem like an astronomical increase, it is worth noting that the prominent Chinese broadcaster Tencent recently coughed up an incredible $1.5 Billion to secure the media rights of the NBA for five years.

As things stand, ONE FC would have to be considered the number one force in Asian MMA. However, the UFC's recent expansion into the market will have ONE FC looking over their shoulder as the American juggernaut makes some serious ground on the promotion.

The Official Line...

UFC Senior Executive VP, Lawrence Epstein, refused to comment on the suggestion that the promotion was seeking a new deal in China but did suggest that the long history of martial arts in China makes the UFC a perfect fit for the Chinese market.

With lucrative media rights deals being signed in the Middle East, China and India in recent months, as well as the new 93,000 square-foot UFC performance institute that recently opened in Shanghai, the UFC will believe it is merely a matter of time before they cement themselves as the premier mixed martial arts promotion in Asia.