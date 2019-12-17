UFC News: Urijah Faber says he had "so much fun" fighting Petr Yan, reveals future career plans

Petr Yan v Urijah Faber

Urijah Faber's second fight after his return from retirement didn't go as planned, as he was finished by the Russian Bantamweight contender Petr Yan. The Russian has been in great form recently and was expected to pick up the win over the veteran.

Faber put on a good fight but was thoroughly outstruck and outclassed by Yan. Following the fight, Yan got into a verbal altercation with Faber's teammate Cody Garbrandt. Faber, however, has remained in good spirits following his loss to Yan.

When asked whether he regrets fighting the up-and-coming Yan, Faber said to Ariel Helwani (H/T Bjpenn.com):

“Oh absolutely not. I mean I had so much fun in the build-up. I had so much fun in the fight. If you couldn’t tell I was having a great time.”

Faber also spoke about his future, revealing that he originally planned to fight four times at the age of 40:

“I was thinking about doing four fights at 40. I’m not opposed to [fight again], but maybe I’ll do one on my 41st birthday, maybe on my 42nd birthday and call it quits. But no big plans to run through the division or anything. I’m not doing a fight just to have a fight.”

Faber also admitted to Helwani that it was Yan's precision that won the fight, not his speed or power.

It's going to be interesting to see what UFC has lined up for Faber next. If Jose Aldo wants to continue at Bantamweight, that would be a good fight to book. Aldo looked good at 135 and many felt he did enough to beat Moraes, although the latter got a controversial decision victory in the end.

Faber, however, will have to get a few more wins if he wants to enter the title picture again.

