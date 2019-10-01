UFC News: US Police issue a warrant for Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson

UFC 202: Johnson v Teixeira

Palm County Police Department have officially released a warrant for the arrest of former UFC star Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson, according to BloodyElbow.com.

The report comes after an official affidavit was published by the site, revealing that the mixed martial artist had missed a scheduled appointment with the police department related to a previous domestic abuse charge.

Official Police Affidavit courtesy of BloodyElbow.com

A history of misdemeanors

Johnson's most recent domestic abuse charge has been highly publicized in the media, with the former fighter having accepted a charge with a plea deal on August 23rd of this year. The deal required Johnson to complete a 12-hour anger management program as well as his compliance in a substance abuse evaluation.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time Anthony Johnson has been involved in accusations of domestic violence, as he currently has a restraining order in the state of Florida which relates to accusations of stalking and threatening behavior, as well as an old restraining order from 2014 after accusations of violence against a female.

What's next for Johnson?

The accusations of Anthony Johnson's violence towards women seem to be occurring at a worrying rate, and his apparent refusal to meet police appointments will do nothing to help his cause or potential rehabilitation.

It was recently suggested by Johnson's manager that a return to mixed martial arts was on the agenda for 2020. However, the issues in his personal life and continued erratic behavior are making it seem less likely that any major promotion will be willing to take a chance on the former fan-favorite.

At the time of writing, Anthony Johnson is yet turn himself over to the police and it is not yet known what action the police department will take against Johnson on this occasion.

More to follow...