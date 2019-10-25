UFC News: USADA has not yet announced a suspension for Nate Diaz as main event hangs in the air

Nate Diaz

In a piece of news that comes as a shocker, 'The Stockton Slugger' Nate Diaz has announced via Twitter that he is pulling out of the main event bout at UFC 244 against Jorge Masvidal for the 'BMF' title because he apparently failed a doping test. This sent the MMA community into a frenzy and speculation is rife on whether the main event at UFC 244 will actually take place or not.

Diaz denies knowingly consuming banned substances

Diaz, who denied intentionally consuming any banned substances said that he was told he had failed a drug test which reported that 'elevated levels' of banned substances have been found in his blood sample, which might have come from the consumption of some tainted supplements. (h/t ESPN.in)

Check out Diaz's tweet below.

Your all on steroids not me pic.twitter.com/ykrZmRIoPS — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 24, 2019

Adam Woullard, spokesperson for USADA told ESPN that "UFC and USADA are gathering information and will issue a statement as soon as possible."

ESPN further reported that traces of a prohibited selective androgen receptor modulator were found in Diaz's sample.

Glimmer of hope for fans

However, what gives the distraught fans a glimmer of hope is the fact that USADA has not yet released any official statement suspending Diaz which means that there are slim chances of the fight taking place.

Masvidal believes Diaz is clean

In a display respect and support towards Diaz, his counterpart Jorge Masvidal tweeted saying that he does not believe that Diaz knowingly consumed any banned substances and went on to claim that he would fight Nate regardless of the USADA reports because he knows that Diaz is clean.

You not the baddest mofo in the game (i am) but you are one of the cleanest mofo’s @NateDiaz209 I’ll see you nov 2. I know your name is clean. I don’t need @usantidoping to tell me shit! — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) October 24, 2019

Diaz, who is known for his love for smoking weed was set to battle Jorge Masvidal in a welterweight clash for the one time only BMF title on 2nd November in a highly anticipated bout. Nate recently made a return to the Octagon after a three-year layoff to face Anthony Pettis at UFC 241, where he emerged victorious via unanimous decision in a bout in which he thoroughly dominated Pettis.

