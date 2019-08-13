UFC News: Valentina Shevchenko responds to Henry Cejudo's challenge

Soumik Datta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 15 // 13 Aug 2019, 03:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Valentina Shevchenko has responded to Cejudo

While speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Show, current UFC Women's Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko responded to Henry Cejudo calling her out to an intergender title fight between the two.

Current UFC Flyweight and Bantamweight Champion, Henry Cejudo recently took to his official Twitter account and called out Valentina Shevchenko and proposed a first-ever Inter-gender Championship match between the pair.

Cejudo, who recently defeated Marlon Moraes to become the new UFC Bantamweight Champion, is obviously having a bit of fun with Shevchenko while being in character. An inter-gender fight in Mixed Martial Arts is very unlikely to happen at this point, especially in the UFC of all promotions.

With Valentina Shevchenko being fresh off her latest title defense against Liz Carmouche at UFC Fight Night 156, the current Women's Flyweight Champion put Cejudo on notice by asking him to be careful of what he wishes for.

Shevchenko stated that she has seen Cejudo's video of him calling her out. She further claimed that she can make sure that the current UFC Double Champion loses all his titles forever.

'Bullet' further stated that she certainly isn't afraid of Cejudo's challenge and is more than confident about stepping into the Octagon against Triple C.

Below is Valentina Shevchenko's response to Henry Cejudo:

Valentina Shevchenko is currently coming off a successful title defense against Liz Carmouche. The pair collided in a rematch at the recently concluded UFC Fight Night 156 in Montevideo, Uruguay with Shevchenko successfully retaining her belt via split decision. Shevchenko has recently spoken about a possible third fight against Amanda Nunes, as well.

Cejudo, on the other hand, is the current Flyweight and Bantamweight Champion and could possibly defend the latter title against the returning Urijah Faber. As of right now, it remains to be seen what the UFC has in store for Cejudo, given that former Lightweight Champion Henry Cejudo recently dropped down to Bantamweight and could be in contention for a title shot in the near future.