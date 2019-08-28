UFC News: Video emerges of BJ Penn savagely beating a man in bar fight

Kieran Herring FOLLOW ANALYST News 56 // 28 Aug 2019, 20:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

UFC 237: Penn v Guida

What's the story?

The concerning behaviour of UFC veteran BJ Penn has made headlines yet again as a video has emerged of him seriously assaulting another man in a bar fight.

Moments ago TMZ tweeted the following video:

UFC legend BJ Penn was involved in ANOTHER bar fight, pummeling a man down to the ground https://t.co/u8VBD3UB2N pic.twitter.com/evevJ9QCKP — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) August 28, 2019

In case you didn't know...

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time Penn has been involved in a bar fight. He was recently caught pummelling a man outside a strip club in Oahu, Hawaii back in June, but managed to avoid arrest despite police being called to the scene.

BJ's actions outside of the cage have become increasingly erratic in recent years, leading many to speculate that years of brutal punishment inside the UFC has taken its toll on the Hawaiian's mental state; Penn has taken more significant strikes to the head than any other UFC fighter in history, after all.

The heart of the matter

Penn is slated to take on Nik Lentz in the near future in what will be the last fight of his UFC career, however, this most recent altercation may well lead Dana White to pull the plug on BJ's farewell bout.

Many were surprised to hear that Dana and his team were willing to give Penn one last outing inside the cage, given that he has not won in his last eight fights.

What's next?

It appears that Penn has once again avoided any charges in this most recent bar brawl. However, the worrying trend of bar fights and domestic issues, combined with his appalling record inside the cage over the last few years will surely lead to conversations about the veteran's future in the UFC.

Although it would be great to see BJ Penn earn himself a fairy tale ending to his illustrious career, this recent run-in with the law may be the final straw for Dana White and the bosses at the UFC.