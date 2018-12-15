UFC News: [Watch] Georges St-Pierre hints at retirement; names possible last opponent

Georges St-Pierre

What's the story?

Georges St-Pierre has become one of the greatest legends of the UFC Octagon and possibly one of the all-time great MMA fighters.

After his battle with Ulcerative Colitis, GSP is finally calling himself healthy, but at the moment it seems that a return to the Octagon is not the foremost thing in his mind. Georges St-Pierre seems to be hinting at a retirement, and if he does not retire, then he is likely to feature in at least a few fights before putting his gloves away.

GSP talked about this and more when he appeared on the La Sueur Podcast (H/T MMA Mania). You can see the video below.

In case you didn't know...

Georges St-Pierre last appeared in the Octagon over a year ago. On that occasion, it was to face none other than Michael Bisping. In that fight, he was able to defeat Bisping and win the UFC Middleweight Title. Unfortunately for him, it would be a short reign with the title.

GSP never got the chance to defend the title, as instead, he found himself on the wrong side of an Ulcerative Colitis disease. He had to relinquish the belt and has taken a full year to recover properly.

The heart of the matter

In the interview, GSP talked about how he was now fully recovered from his illness, but did not particularly want to enter the Octagon at the moment. GSP gave his reasons saying that he wanted it less and less each time, and it did not appeal to him to come and face a rising star.

In that fight, according to GSP, he would gain nothing even if he won, and on the other hand, the rising star would be left with a loss and his momentum at a full stop.

“I’m not interested in coming back, fighting a rising star, and destroying that guy. It give me nothing and I destroy the dream of a rising star. Both of us are losing then, we are just earning more money. If I come back, it’s not necessarily for more money but for legacy.”

Instead, GSP said that if he were to come to fight it would be to face someone who had already established himself. He went on to name one such fighter he would be willing to face, who was none other than the undefeated UFC Lightweight Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

GSP said that when he had been first offered the fight he had not been interested at all, given that he had not been famous, but since then defeating Conor McGregor, Khabib has gained a lot of notoriety.

However, GSP also mentioned that while that was a fight which was possible, it might not happen. In fact, he might return to the Octagon only '1 2 3 fights. Maybe zero'.

He mentioned that this was because the risk was not worth it, as fighters could only be moments away from a bad KO or injury.

What's next?

If GSP does indeed retire, it will be after one of the greatest careers of all time. However, a super fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov would also be an amazing way to end his career.

