UFC News: Weili Zhang not interested in fighting Joanna Jedrzejczyk, targets Rose Namajunas instead

Soumik Datta FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 11 // 19 Oct 2019, 07:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Weili Zhang

UFC Strawweight Champion Weili Zhang was recently in conversation with TMZ Sports and during the interaction, Zhang claimed that she is already looking past Joanna Jedrzejczyk and has instead set her sights on another former champion in the form of Rose Namajunas.

When did Weili Zhang win the UFC Strawweight Championship?

Having made her promotional debut at UFC 227, Weili Zhang has been on an undefeated run in the UFC, compiling wins over the likes of Danielle Taylor, Jessica Aguilar, and Tecia Torres before eventually challenging for the UFC Strawweight Championship for the first time in her career earlier in 2019.

On August 31st, in the headliner of UFC on ESPN+ 15, Zhang challenged Jessica Andrade for the UFC Strawweight Championship and much to everyone's shock, Zhang knocked out the latter in the first round to become the new champion via TKO.

The win also earned Zhang a Performance of the Night bonus and also marked her first championship win in the UFC.

Weili Zhang looking past Jedrzejczyk, wants Namajunas instead

At the recent UFC Fight Night 161 event in Tampa, former UFC Strawweight Champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk earned a hard-fought win over Michelle Waterson and immediately insisted that the victory was enough for her to secure the next shot at the UFC Strawweight Championship.

However, current division champion Weili Zhang has instead set her sights on Rose Namajunas, as the champion believes that Joanna is struggling in the division and might not give the Polish fighter a shot at the title after all. (H/T: MMA Mania)

For Joanna, I don’t think she’s the fighter she used to be, I’m not very interested. She needs me more than I need her and she is struggling in the division to fight me, but I don’t know if I will give her the chance. I want to fight the best, I think maybe Rose is a good [choice].

What's next for Weili Zhang?

As of now, UFC hasn't announced the return of Weili Zhang, however, fight fans certainly shouldn't expect to see her fight once again in 2019.