UFC News: Weili Zhang's United States Visa finally approved amidst troubles

UFC Fight Night Andrade v Zhang

Weili Zhang took the UFC Women's Strawweight division by storm when she knocked Jessica Andrade out in China to become the new UFC Strawweight Champion of the world. It was a great victory for Zhang, China and even UFC from a marketing and financial perspective.

We're yet to see who is next in line for Zhang but Tatiana Suarez seems to be one of the names ready for that spot. Michelle Waterson takes on Joanna Jedrzejczyk in what is expected to be a title eliminator.

Either way, Zhang has had some troubles recently. On Instagram, she revealed that her United States Visa was declined once again. She was confused as to what had happened as she was supposed to make it by October 15th.

Presidential Candidate Tulsi Gabbard was vocal of her support for Zhang, stating:

I hope the U.S. State Department recognizes the value that fighters like Zhang Weili bring to this effort, who herself has made history and broken down barriers through her own accomplishments, by allowing her to come and join other UFC fighters and fans from across the US and around the world for the upcoming UFC Fight Night in Boston.”

Damon Martin of MMAFighting confirmed that Weili Zhang's Visa has officially been approved.

Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard released a statement showing support to UFC champ Weili Zhang amidst visa issues traveling to U.S. #UFC https://t.co/GSRbKghj4B pic.twitter.com/HFb4fcd2uo — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) October 10, 2019

Zhang confirmed this on Instagram herself and we're glad to hear that it's all worked out. Joanna Jedrzejczyk offered to fight her in Poland if the Visa was an issue, but thankfully, it has all come through.

Once you become a champion in the UFC, the obligations and expectations become much higher. Zhang will be at Boston for Media work and will likely be ringside to witness her next potential opponent. It's going to be interesting to see how it all works out and the Strawweight division has a new life to it after Zhang's victory.