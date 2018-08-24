UFC News: Yair Rodriguez pulls out of his UFC 228 fight against Zabit Magomedsharipov

Yair Rodriguez

What's the story?

After several weeks of anticipated build-up, the much awaited Featherweight fight between up and coming stars Yair Rodriguez and Zabit Magomedsharipov is not happening, due to the former pulling out of the fight two weeks before the scheduled date.

In case you didn't know...

Yair Rodriguez made his official UFC debut on November 15 2014 at UFC 180 when he faced and defeated Leonardo Morales via unanimous decision to mark his UFC arrival in a pretty dominant fashion.

Rodriguez then continued his winning streak in the UFC, picking up important wins over the likes of Charles Rosa, Dan Hooker, Andre Fili, Alex Caceres, and returning veteran BJ Penn as well.

However, at UFC 211, Rodriguez suffered his first defeat in the UFC when he lost to Frankie Edgar via TKO due to doctor stoppage.

The heart of the matter

After reportedly declining two fights in the UFC's Featherweight Division, top 145 pound contender Yair Rodriguez has now seemingly pulled out of another much anticipated scheduled fight against Zabit Magomedsharipov, it was apparently slated for UFC 228.

As per MMABrasil.com, Rodriguez has suffered an injury just two weeks before the scheduled fight against Zabit, and despite an official announcement from the UFC, El Pantera's withdrawal from the UFC 228 card can be officially confirmed, more or less.

However, now that Yair has seemingly pulled out of another scheduled fight, Brazilian Bantamweight fighter John Lineker has offered his services for the UFC 228 event, and is looking to move up a division in order to fill Yair's spot on the card.

“ Hey Zabit! Since Yair is out, and no one wants me in my div. Ill fight you man!!!@zabit_mma @danawhite @seanshelby @ufc — John Lineker (@johnlineker) August 23, 2018

In response to Lineker, Zabit has also seemingly agreed to a fight against Mão de Pedra via the former's Twitter handle.

I’m in! Let’s do it! Call mr. Sean Shelby but we called him. He said you’re too small. But I will fight you. Much respect for stepping up. https://t.co/n46k8gMN9r — ZabitMagomedsharipov (@zabit_mma) August 23, 2018

What's next?

UFC 228 is scheduled to take place on September 8, at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas Texas. The card will be main evented by Tyron Woodley who will be defending his Welterweight Championship against Darren Till.

Are you eagerly awaiting UFC 228? Have your say in the comments.