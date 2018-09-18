UFC News: Yair Rodriguez seemingly looking to reschedule his UFC 228 fight against Zabit Magomedsharipov

Yair Rodriguez is determined to re-book his fight against Zabit

What's the story?

UFC's Featherweight upstart Yair Rodriguez hasn't competed inside the Octagon for quite a few months now, however, the Mexican fighter is seemingly pretty determined to change that as he is apparently looking forward to rescheduling his UFC 228 fight against Zabit Magomedsharipov.

In case you didn't know...

After several weeks of intense build up between two of UFC's top Featherweight fighters in the form of Zabit Magomedsharipov and Yair Rodriguez, the latter subsequently went on to pull out of his scheduled fight against the Russian upstart at UFC 228, two weeks prior to their scheduled bout.

After reportedly declining two offered fights by the UFC, this was the third time in a space of quite a few months that El Pantera went on to pull-out of yet another much-anticipated bout.

The heart of the matter

At UFC 228, Featherweight fighter Zabit Magomedsharipov was once again victorious in a massively impressive manner when he absolutely destroyed Brandon Davis in the main card of the pay-per-view.

Following Zabit's win over Davis, the former eventually went out to call Chad Mendes and claimed that he was aiming to compete against the very best fighters the UFC had to offer. However, on the other hand, Yair Rodriguez seemed to be pretty keen on settle his unfinished business with Zabit and judging by one of El Pantera's latest tweets, it definitely seems like the Mexican fighter is determined about stepping inside the Octagon against Zabit in the near future.

Miss the feeling of being able to train, should be cleared soon. congratulations ⁦⁦@zabit_mma⁩ on an amazing performance. Hopefully your business with ⁦@chadmendes⁩ can wait so we can settle ours. pic.twitter.com/aT8nQEyFfo — Yair Rodriguez (@panteraufc) September 12, 2018

What's next?

As of right now, the UFC is yet to officially book a fight between Zabit and Yair Rodriguez. As a matter of fact, as of this writing, we are also unsure about Zabit's next opponent inside the Octagon.

However, chances are that we could very well witness the Russian step into the Octagon against either Chad Mendes or Yair Rodriguez for his next fight.