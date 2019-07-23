UFC News: Yair Rodriguez targeting UFC Mexico City return

Soumik Datta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 18 // 23 Jul 2019, 11:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Yair Rodriguez

What's the story?

According to a recent report from Ariel Helwani, Mexican featherweight contender Yair Rodriguez is reportedly set to make a return to the Octagon at the upcoming Mexico City card in September.

In case you didn't know...

Yair Rodriguez made his UFC debut in 2014 at The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America featherweight final defeating Leonardo Morales via split decision to become the tournament winner.

Following his debut, Rodriguez secured major wins against the likes of Charles Rosa, Dan 'The Hangman' Hooker, and Andre Fili, as well. However, at UFC 211, 'El Pantera' suffered his first loss when he was defeated by Frankie Edgar via TKO.

At UFC Fight Night 139, Yair Rodriguez made his return to the Octagon when he defeated 'Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Yung in one of the most unexpected knockouts of all time.

The heart of the matter

Featherweight sensation Yair Rodriguez is reportedly set to return to the UFC at Mexico City on September 21, as per initially reported by Ariel Helwani. Rodriguez is willing to share the octagon with Zabit Magomedsharipov on the card after initially declining the bout at UFC 228.

Another top featherweight contender in Jeremy Stephens has also been discussed as a potential opponent for Yair, however, 'El Pantera' is hoping to fight Zabit instead. UFC initially tried to make the fight for UFC 228 but it eventually led to the brief release of Rodriguez after he had declined to take part in the bout in the first place.

Yair Rodriguez is ready to return and eyeing the Sept. 21 card in Mexico City, sources say. I’m told he wants Zabit Magomedsharipov on that card, which is interesting since the narrative has been he didn’t want that fight. Not true. He’ll most likely be on that card regardless. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 23, 2019

What's next?

UFC will be returning to Mexico City in September as part of the UFC on ESPN+17 card. The card will be featuring a fight between the returning Bethe Correia and Sijara Eubanks and a fight between Chan Sung Yung and Brian Ortega is also rumored for the card, as well.

UFC on ESPN+17 will take place on the 21st of September and could potentially turn out to be one of the most exciting fight cards of all time.