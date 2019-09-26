UFC News: Yair Rodriguez vs Jeremy Stephens rematch date made official

It's closer than we think!

UFC fans are going to be very happy to know that we won't even have to wait a month to see the highly-anticipated rematch between Mexican prospect Yair Rodriguez and UFC veteran Jeremy Stephens.

As per Dana White (via ESPN), the rematch between the two is set for October 18th at Boston on the UFC on ESPN 6 card. It will serve as the co-main event, with the main event being Chris Weidman's Heavyweight debut against top contender Dominick Reyes.

Breaking: Yair Rodriguez (@panteraufc) vs. Jeremy Stephens (@LiLHeathenMMA) is being re-booked as the co-main event for UFC Fight Night on Oct. 18 in Boston, per UFC president Dana White. pic.twitter.com/2wlpvBOGFI — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) September 25, 2019

The circumstances leading up to it

The UFC Fight Night: Mexico City main event ended controversially in 15 seconds after Yair Rodriguez's eye poke turned out to directly scratch Stephens' eyeballs. He wasn't able to see after that, and Stephens, while recovering and having one eye covered, insisted on running the fight again as soon as possible.

They even got into a small altercation at the hotel, where Stephens shoved Yair Rodriguez. The Mexican superstar hasn't been taking it too well and his popularity has seemingly fallen on social media based on the way he's reacted to the entire situation.

From Mexico City to Boston

This time around, their fight is going to have a lot more buzz and attention to it, perhaps even more so than Chris Weidman's Light Heavyweight debut. If Yair Rodriguez ends up winning, he won't be more than a fight or two away from a title shot.

However, that's easier said than done when the Featherweight division is a shark tank.

Stephens, on the other hand, will be looking to snap his two-fight losing streak. There's a lot at stake over here and it will be a fun fight to watch, granted there's no controversy.

