UFC News: Yair Rodriguez wants a crack at the featherweight title

Anurag Mitra FOLLOW ANALYST News 23 Oct 2019, 14:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Yair Rodriguez calls a truce with Jeremy Stephens

After his terrific performance against Jeremy Stephens in their grudge match that co-headlined UFC on ESPN 6, Yair Rodriguez feels that he deserves to have a crack at the featherweight title in the near future.

Rodriguez picked up the win via unanimous decision in an explosive back and forth contest which was well deserving of a five-round main event according to UFC President Dana White. The fight was etched in stone as one of the most memorable ones in the history of the organization.

Title fight in the vicinity?

Rodriguez recently took to social media to speak in detail about his victory and what it means to him and made it clear that after 8 victories in 9 fights, he deserves an opportunity to fight for the belt. (h/t MMA Junkie)

Yair ends rivalry with Stephens

Also, in what was a very sporting gesture on his part, Rodriguez extended the olive branch by showing respect and appreciation for his counterpart Stephens.

I have a great team, there are plenty of words to express such gratitude, not only to my coaches but also to my friends and my family for always being with me. Despite all the bitterness that can become an experience, we always look for the positive side of things and improve as human beings.

I had a pending account against a great rival, I knew it would be a hard test in my career but I feel grateful and blessed by God for the opportunity to win this victory. Focused and improving day by day, I am sure that I will reach the top in this world. I go with everything and everything but I do not go alone …I HAVE A GREAT TEAM!

My respects for this warrior [Stephens] who, despite all that happened before this fight at the end, showed respect and that this is only part of the ‘business’ business. I only seek to face the best of the best in the division and I hope that the @ufc after 9 fights for them, within which 8 are victories, 7 bonuses for fights and performances of the night, give me the opportunity to fight Soon for a world title.

While it remains to be seen if Yair gets the title shot he is asking for in his next bout, it can't be argued that after his spectacular performance against Stephens last Saturday, he took a giant step forward in that direction.

Check out Rodriguez's post on Instagram.

Advertisement

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out latest UFC News and Rumors!