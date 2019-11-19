UFC News: Zabit Magomedsharipov open to facing a dangerous fighter if he doesn't get title shot

Zabit Magomedsharipov.

Zabit Magomedsharipov is the most hyped fighter in the UFC at the moment, and how can he not be? The Russian Featherweight is 6-0 in the promotion, with his latest win coming against Calvin Kattar at the recently concluded UFC show in Moscow.

So, who does the versatile fighter want to face next?

Magomedsharipov's manager Rizvan Magomed spoke to FightWorldTurkey and revealed that the Russian fighter wants a crack at the Featherweight title.

However, his client is even prepared to battle it out against Yair Rodriguez (13-2-1) if a title fight is not a part of UFC's plans for Magomedsharipov.

Magomed also claimed that Zabit and his team are keeping a close eye on the Brian Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie fight.

He also added that Zabit's next fight will be a five-round main event as his client wants to show the world that he has the tools and the gas tank for a possible 25-minute war.

“Obviously we will wait for the result of the Max Holloway vs Volkanovski competition. Let’s see how this fight goes. If we get a chance to go to the post-fight belt competition, of course, we will. But if that’s not possible, we’d like to fight Yair Rodriguez. The winner or loser of the Korean Zombie fight with Brian Ortega is also a good option. However, this time there will be a 5-round fight and we will show everyone that Zabit is ready for it." Tranlation Credits: BJPenn

Max Holloway will defend the Featherweight Championship against Alexander Volkanovski in the co-main event of UFC 245 on December 15th.

Zabit Magomedsharipov (18-1) is currently #4 in the Featherweight rankings and could be in line to face the winner of Holloway vs. Volkanovski.

However, we like the sound of a fight between Yair and Zabit as it would be a tough test for the Dagestani sensation.

Rodriguez is coming off a unanimous decision win against Jeremy Stephens and could be ready for another fight in a few months.

The UFC has a lot of good fights to book in the Featherweight division!