UFC News: Zabit Magomedsharipov's canceled fight rescheduled

UFC 228 Woodley v Till - Zabit Magomedsharipov (right)

Zabit Magomedsharipov was supposed to fight this October in Boston at UFC on ESPN 6. However, the fight did not take place, and it has since been rescheduled to a new date instead. MMA Junkie confirmed the matter.

Zabit vs Kattar rescheduled

The two featherweight fighters -- Zabit Magomedsharipov and Calvin Kattar -- will be meeting in the middle of the Octagon at UFC on ESPN+ 21 on the 9th of November. While they would have been in the co-main event of UFC on ESPN 6, it cannot be determined what position they will maintain for the UFC on ESPN+ 21 fight, although they could be in the co-main again.

With the addition of Zabit and Calvin Kattar to the fight, UFC Fight Night 163 (on ESPN+ 21) is starting to look quite stacked. The other fights which have been confirmed for the night are as follows:

Junior Dos Santos vs. Alexander Volkov Calvin Kattar vs. Zabit Magomedsharipov Magomed Ankalaev vs. Dalcha Lungiambula Gadzhimurad Antigulov vs. Ed Herman Klidson Abreu vs. Shamil Gamzatov Grigorii Popov vs Davey Grant Roman Kopylov vs. Karl Roberson Vinc Pichel vs. Alexander Yakovlev Zelim Imadaev vs. Danny Roberts

Zabit and Kattar's fight postponement

Zabit and Kattar were supposed to fight in Boston, which was Kattar's home ground. Now, however, Kattar will have to fight Zabit in his backyard, as the card is set to take place in Moscow, Russia.

The two fighters had to cancel their last fight for unclear reasons, as it appeared that Zabit was forced to back out of the card.

Currently, Zabit is still undefeated in the UFC and has won 5 fights one after the other. Meanwhile, Calvin Kattar does have a loss in the UFC, but he has beaten two other fighters. Whoever wins this fight might be in a position where they can work towards a future Featherweight Championship fight.

