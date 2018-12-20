UFC News: Zabit Magomedsharipov set to face Jeremy Stephens at UFC 235

Jeremy Stephens and Zabit will lock horns in 2019

What's the story?

UFC upstart Zabit Magomedsharipov has destroyed every single opponent who has stepped in his path in the UFC thus far, however, his next opponent inside the Octagon is certainly going to give him a tough task as Zabit prepares himself to go head-to-head against Jeremy Stephens.

In case you didn't know...

Russian fighter Zabit Magomedsharipov signed with the UFC in May of 2017 and made his promotional debut against Mike Santiago in a fight which he won via Rare-Naked Choke in the second round.

Earlier this year, at UFC 228, Zabit secured an impressive win over Mark Davis, who was beaten by the Russian via submission.

The heart of the matter

Zabit Magomedsharipov has been unbeaten in the Octagon so far and for his next fight, the Russian ace will step into the Octagon against Featherweight veteran Jeremy Stephens. It was officially confirmed by the UFC that Magomedsharipov will be making his Octagon return against Stephens at UFC 235 in early 2019 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In his four UFC appearances, Magomedsharipov has gone 4-0 in the UFC and has extended his MMA winning streak to 12. His last three Octagon wins came via submission. Stephens, meanwhile, has been very active inside the Octagon in 2018, scoring two huge wins over Doo Ho Choi and Josh Emmett before eventually losing to former Featherweight Champion, Jose Aldo.

Stephens' current record stands at 15-14 and come UFC 235 he will join Jim Miller as the only other fighter to have 30 appearances inside the Octagon so far.

What's next?

UFC 235 will take place on the 2nd of March, 2019 and will feature several highly anticipated fights including Ben Askren's UFC debut against Robbie Lawler. So far this is the updated card for UFC 235:

Ben Askren vs. Robbie Lawler

Tecia Torres vs. Weili Zhang

Mickey Gall vs. Diego Sanchez

Zabit Magomedsharipov vs Jeremy Stephens

