UFC News: Zak Cummings initially hoped for a fight against Darren Till upon his middleweight debut

Zak Cummings will be returning at UFC 242

In the build-up to the UFC 242 pay-per-view, Zack Cummings stated to Bloody Elbow that he was hoping to initially welcome Darren Till to the UFC's Middleweight Division instead of former title contender Kelvin Gastelum.

Darren Till's move up to UFC Middleweight

Former UFC Welterweight Championship contender Darren Till has suffered two back-to-back losses against Tyron Woodley and Jorge Masvidal in his last two Octagon outings, with the first of those fights being a Welterweight Championship bout.

On 26th August, it was announced that Darren Till would be returning to the UFC Middleweight Division and for his first fight, he would be scheduled to face No.4 ranked fighter Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244 at The MSG.

Zak Cummings on a potential fight with Darren Till

While being in conversation with Bloody Elbow, Zak Cummings claimed that a fight with Darren Till upon his return to Middleweight would've definitely been a very interesting matchup.

Cummings further added that a fight with Till is something that he has always hoped for, even during his time in the UFC Welterweight Division as it would've been an explosive fight for the fans could've possibly witnessed.

“It would’ve been an interesting matchup,” Cummings told Bloody Elbow. “I’ve always wanted that matchup. I wanted it at welterweight as well. I think it’s a hell of a fight for the fans. He was a big welterweight, I was a big welterweight. He’s got a lot of power, I have a lot of power. He’s got a lot of hype behind his name. I think it would’ve been a fun fight to watch.”

Zak Cummings' return at UFC 242

At this weekend's UFC 242 pay-per-view in Abu Dhabi, Zak Cummings will meet Omari Akhmedov, as he will look to continue his impressive run of wins in the Octagon, having defeated Trevor Smith and Trevin Giles in his last two Octagon outings.