Zhang Weili

At UFC 248, Zhang Weili successfully defended her UFC Strawweight Championship in a hard-fought win over former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Amid the COVID-19 global outbreak, the reigning Strawweight Champion initially struggled to make her way into Las Vegas, Nevada and similarly has been struggling to make her way back home to her native land China since UFC 248.

However, as per ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Zhang Weili has finally headed home to China after being stuck in the United States for over a month.

Zhang Weili finally headed back to China

Despite securing a historic win in the co-main event of UFC 248, things haven't exactly been easy for reigning UFC Strawweight Champion, Zhang Weili.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak around the world, Zhang has been staying in Las Vegas since early March. However, the UFC Strawweight Champion was finally able to head her way back home on Sunday.

UFC strawweight Zhang Weili is finally flying home to China tomorrow, per her manager @BrianButler_Au. She’s been in Vegas since she arrived for UFC 248 on 2/21. Fought on 3/7. Was safer to stay in Vegas. She remained with her head coach Cai and translator Tommy. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 19, 2020

What's next for Zhang Weili?

With the UFC undergoing a temporary shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all fights and events have been suspended until further notice.

And, with Zhang Weili making her way back to China, it remains to be seen if the reigning UFC Strawweight Champion will defend her title one more time in 2020 or not.

Considering the global situation, it remains unlikely for Zhang Weili to make her way back into the US within the next few months.